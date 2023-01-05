HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are lingering, isolated showers across windward portions of Oahu and Maui County.

These showers will dissipate this afternoon and a drier weather pattern will move in for the rest of the day and through the upcoming weekend. Our trades will be relatively weak over the next week at around 5 mph to 10 mph at most.

Temperatures will be where they should be, which is right around 80° for highs each day and mid to upper 60s expected for morning lows.

The High Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service has expired and we currently have no weather alerts across the state, and none expected for quite some time.