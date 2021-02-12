Showers may increase early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level low just east of the Big Island will drift west- southwestward over the next few days, with the center passing just south the islands this weekend. Expect increasing shower trends spreading from east to west across the state through Sunday. Easterly trade winds with localized sea breezes are forecast into Saturday will weaken with winds becoming more southeasterly on Sunday, as the high pressure ridge weakens. A light wind pattern will develop favoring local scale land and sea breezes on Sunday and Monday. A cold front approaching the state from the northwest early next week will slow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with continued unsettled weather trends in the forecast through much of next week. Trade winds return from Tuesday onward as a new high pressure system builds in north of the state.