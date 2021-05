Trade winds will be weak enough for leeward sea breezes today, and showers will become more active, mainly over leeward terrain this afternoon, as an upper level low develops just west of the state.

Trade winds will strengthen tonight and Wednesday as the upper low sends thick high clouds overhead.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The weakening upper level low will slowly move over the state late Thursday into the weekend, bringing potentially wet and unsettled weather.