HONOLULU (KHON2) – A rather windy and wet trade wind weather pattern is setting up for the state over the next several days as high pressure builds in to the north.

Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for passing showers over windward and mauka areas with the trade winds sufficiently strong to blow some showers over to leeward areas at times.

Winds are expected to diminish by next weekend as low pressure approaches from the west.