Showers increasing in the coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail through Friday, but will ease a little over the weekend, and may become even lighter next week.

The trade winds will deliver an area of showery low clouds to Kauai and Oahu tonight and Wednesday, primarily dampening windward areas, and bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms to Kauai.

Otherwise, limited moisture will result in just a few showers over windward areas. Periods of high clouds, associated with a disturbance aloft, can be expected the next couple of days.