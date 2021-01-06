Showers increasing for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the state is providing moderate trade winds. Showers riding the trades are affecting mainly windward coasts and slopes with an occasional shower reaching the leeward areas of the smaller islands.

This pattern will remain through Thursday before a front dropping down from the northwest pushes the ridge toward the state. T

he approaching front will turn island winds from the southeast Friday, effectively cutting off the trades for the smaller islands.

The light winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes with some afternoon showers building up over the island interiors.

An upper trough northeast of the islands may enhance some of the afternoon showers Saturday most notably over Maui County and the Big Island.

The front will make its closest approach Saturday night and then likely dissipated and move away to the west.

Sunday, the ridge is expected to move north of the state with gentle trade winds returning with limited windward and mountain showers.

Another front will follow early next week keeping island winds light and showers minimal.