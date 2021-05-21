Showers for windward and mauka areas, trade winds to be disrupted this weekend

High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Saturday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades will be disrupted Sunday through Tuesday as a front approaches from the northwest. This bring more humid conditions and a land and sea breeze pattern to the islands, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Trade winds appear to return by the middle of next week, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.