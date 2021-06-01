Showers expected to increase Thursday, trade winds return

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands into next week producing moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the state.

Stable conditions aloft will keep dry weather in the forecast through Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday a convergent cloud band will drift over Kauai and Oahu enhancing shower activity over these western islands.

A trade wind weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week with brief passing showers favoring the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

