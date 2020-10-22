Showers expected to continue for Kauai and Oahu, with light trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough aloft will produce light winds and humid conditions over the main Hawaiian Islands through at least early next week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Through Friday, the trough will bring the chance of heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kauai and Oahu, with drier and more stable weather over Maui County and the Big Island.

Over the weekend, an area of moisture moving over the islands from east will bring wetter weather to Maui County and the Big Island.

