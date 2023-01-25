A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island.

Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The front is expected to move south over Maui and Hawaii Counties and then stall there for a couple days into Friday.

The changes involved with the passage of this cold front will be a shift in wind direction from southeast to north-northeast. This will clear out any remaining vog for the island chain all the way down to northern parts of the Big Island, anywhere north of the Kilauea Volcano.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The winds will eventually come out of the northeast which means our normal trades will be back for at least a few days, and maybe into the early parts of next week.

This northerly flow should also cool down daily highs and overnight lows. Highs will struggle to reach 80° for a few days and overnight lows may dip below the mid 60s.