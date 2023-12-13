HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tonight, a cold front is set to cross Oahu and Maui, followed by its arrival on the Big Island Thursday morning and afternoon. Numerous shower are along and just behind the front, especially along windward slopes and coasts. After the front passes, the islands will experience windier, drier, and cooler conditions. As we progress into Friday and the weekend, a more customary trade wind pattern will prevail, with winds gradually subsiding to locally breezy levels. Towards the end of the weekend, heightened moisture levels will bring an uptick in trade wind showers, extending into early next week.