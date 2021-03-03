Showers and winds increasing across the state this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist through Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and into the early morning hours.

A surface trough will develop in the vicinity of the islands Thursday night and Friday, then slowly shift westward Friday night. This will bring wet trade wind conditions particularly to windward sections of the smaller islands.

As the trough shifts westward over the weekend, more typical trade wind weather will return, with the trades rebounding back to breezy levels. The trades will strengthen further Monday through the middle of next week, with windy and wet conditions expected.