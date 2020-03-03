Shower activity to slowly decrease as an upper level low moves north of the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade wind speeds will decrease through Wednesday as the high pressure system far north to northeast of the state slowly weakens.

An upper level low just north of the islands will continue to weaken and drift northward away from the state. Overnight shower activity will trend lower on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trade winds will increase once again on Thursday, becoming breezy to locally windy on Friday and Saturday as another strong high pressure system builds in far north of the island chain.