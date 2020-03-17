Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Oahu until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The watch includes the Kaiwi Channel, Oahu Leeward waters and Oahu Windward waters.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Anyone persons the affected areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters of larger.