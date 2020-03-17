Severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. for Kauai county

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Kalaheo moving north at 25 m.p.h.

HAZARD…60 m.p.h. wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Kokee State Park, Kalaheo, Lawai, Hanapepe, Waimea Canyon State Park and Eleele.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.