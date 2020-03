HONOLULU (KHON2) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kauai County until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

At 5:13 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Kekaha.

Radar also indicated 60 mph wind gusts on Kauai.

NWS expects damage to roofs and trees.

Officials say Kekaha, Waimea, Kikiaola Harbor and Pakala Village will be impacted. For protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and stay away from windows.