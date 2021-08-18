Sea breezes, scattered showers to prevail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea breezes will continue today with scattered showers in the afternoon to early evening forecast.

Expect a return back to passing windward and mountain showers in moderate to locally breezy trade winds starting tonight into Saturday.

A tropical low will pass just north of the islands from late Saturday into Monday disrupting the trade wind flow once again.

Expect humid sea breeze conditions during the day and the potential for locally heavy showers during this time period.