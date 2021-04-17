Scattered windward showers to end weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will hold on through the remainder of the weekend, with a few showers primarily affecting windward and mauka areas.

The trades will become disrupted during the first half of the week, setting up a land and sea breeze pattern Monday through Wednesday.

Rather dry weather will continue with a few showers affecting areas near the coast at night and over interior areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Moderate trade winds should return Thursday through next weekend, bringing more typical but drier than normal trade wind weather.