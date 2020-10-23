Scattered to numerous showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dissipating front just northwest of the state will bring scattered to numerous showers to the western portion of the state Friday, while drier conditions are expected over Maui County and the Big Island.

An area of moisture moving in from the east will increase showers across windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island this weekend, while shower coverage decreases over the western end of the state.

Another front may move into the islands during the middle of next week. This could lead to a very wet pattern across portions of the island chain, with the potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and even thunderstorms through much of next week.

