Scattered showers, chance for thunderstorms through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough of low pressure will pass from east to west across the islands today through Saturday, bringing scattered showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms as it moves through.

[Hawaii's Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

More typical trade wind weather will return Saturday night and hold through early next week, with scattered windward showers and the isolated leeward spillover. Winds may become lighter once again during the middle of next week as a front approaches from the northwest.

