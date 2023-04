HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will gradually shift out of the southeast across much of the state Sunday and Monday, causing the focus of showers to move from typical windward slopes to southeast terrain.

An approaching front will produce increasing southerly winds on Tuesday.

The front will likely reach Kauai late Tuesday, move down much of the island chain Wednesday, then weaken and stall on Thursday.

A period of heavy rainfall will likely accompany the front.