Return of trade winds on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds will remain light on into Friday as high pressure lies far northeast of the area.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor the afternoon and evening hours especially over interior areas.

Trade winds will gradually make a return late Friday and continue on into early Sunday as high pressure passes by to our north.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become light again early next week as high pressure moves off to the northeast of the area.