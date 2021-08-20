Residents asked to take precautions as thunderstorms could cause problems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are asked to take precautions as thunderstorms could cause problems, especially in flood-prone areas.

The National Weather Service says there is a large area of moisture expected to move through the island chain that could bring some thunderstorms starting on Sunday.

“Any of those could drop intense rainfall in a short amount of time and that could lead to problems with flash flooding, could lead to road closures, things like that,” Robert Ballard of the National Weather Service said.

Ballard says it should not be an intense widespread event but more of the locally heavy showers. Tthose can happen anywhere and quickly bring problems to flood-prone areas.

“Sometimes you can get really explosive thunderstorm development as that intense moisture starts interacting with the terrain,” said Ballard. “We could see things really blow up at the center and the moisture around the center moves through.”

Heavy rains in March caused severe flooding in Haleiwa, forcing residents and business owners to evacuate. Ballard says the system arriving on Sunday is not likely to bring such intense rainfall and should clear out after a couple of days.

“That said though, I don’t want people to let their guard down,” Ballard advised. “I’d rather err on the side of caution and look at the possibility that especially if you’re in one of the flood prone areas, you could be dealing with some problems.”

State officials say they are working with the different agencies to monitor the situation, and will be ready to respond.