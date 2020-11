HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trades will strengthen and become windy as the new week begins, with windy conditions persisting for most of the week.

Trade winds will bring periods of low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with some of the showers occasionally drifting leeward.

Showers are expected to be on the increase on Monday, followed by more unsettled weather towards the end of the week as a upper level disturbance approaches the state.