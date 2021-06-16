Remains of old front may dampen windward sections

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate trades in place through Friday, with the trades easing a little over the weekend, and possibly becoming even lighter next week.

The remnants of an old front will dampen windward sections of Kauai and Oahu today, with a thunderstorm not out of the question on Kauai.

A more typical trade wind pattern will return tonight and hold through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.