Red Flag Warning issued for leeward Kauai, Niihau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward Kauai and Niihau.

This warning will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

Officials say that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either happening now or will occur soon. A combination of strong wings, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

It does not, however, predict when a new fire starts.

If a fire develops in these conditions, it will likely spread rapidly, according to the NWS. The public is advised to not burn anything outdoors in the areas affected by the warning.

To sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website, www.kauai.gov, or call the Kauai Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.

