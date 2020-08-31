Red Flag Warning issued for leeward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A rather dry trade wind weather pattern is expected over the next several days as high pressures resides to our north.

Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry.

Due to the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state.

These dry conditions combined with breezy trades and relative humidities dipping below 45 percent through the afternoon hours will support extreme fire behavior through Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.