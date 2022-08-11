HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for leeward areas in Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 11.

It was issued at around 3:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

NWS said the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at times on Thursday. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior and be difficult to control.

According to NWS, winds northeast to east from 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts and humidity will be around 45% in the afternoon.

Strong trade winds will continue through much of today due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands.

The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week.

With limited moisture and a stable atmosphere, little total rainfall is anticipated, with just a few brief windward showers.