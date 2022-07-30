HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strengthening trade winds will usher in drier and more stable weather tonight into Sunday.

Trades will gradually weaken and while trade wind showers increase during the first half of next week.

The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a sea and land breeze pattern to develop in most leeward areas, with showers favoring interior and leeward locales each afternoon.

Strengthening trade winds tonight and Sunday will usher in a dry airmass over the area.

The resulting dry and breezy weather will result in elevated fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for all leeward portions of the islands on Sunday.

Trade winds are expected to gradually decrease and moisture increase Monday through the first half of next week.