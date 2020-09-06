Red Flag Warning issued for leeward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A ridge of high pressure far north of the state will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds through next week.

Although mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail, pockets of moisture moving through combined with the trades will be enough to trigger scattered overnight and early morning windward showers each day.

Relative humidities dropped down into the low 30s across most leeward areas this afternoon with pockets of 20s for select areas around Maui County.

Trade winds have picked up during the day today and will remain breezy in the 15 to 25 mph range through Sunday.

Humidities are expected to be slightly higher on Sunday compared to today but will continue to support critical fire weather conditions.

As a result, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Sunday due to breezy trade winds and humidities dropping below 45 percent.