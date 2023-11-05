HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trades will strengthen through tonight with gusts up to 50 mph possible over the windiest portions of Maui county and the Hawaii Island.

A dissipating front will bring increasing showers to Kauai and Oahu late tonight into Monday.

A rather typical trade wind pattern ensues thereafter with moderate trades Wednesday and Thursday strengthening to breezy by the end of the week.

Northeast trades will continue strengthening through tonight while a KBDI well over 600 speaks to the dryness of fuels.

With a dry and stable airmass established over the state, critical fire weather conditions are forecast today through Monday, especially when relative humidity reaches its minimum during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a dissipating cold front is poised to bring an increase in moisture and shower potential to Kauai late tonight and potentially Oahu on Monday leading to the potential for improving conditions over those islands.

The front is not forecast to reach the eastern half of the state where confidence is high that dry conditions will continue through Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The Red Flag warning remains in effect.