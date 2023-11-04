HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strengthening trade winds will become windy Sunday through Monday before easing slightly Tuesday and Wednesday.

A dry and stable air mass will provide just a few brief windward showers into Monday.

Moisture associated with a dissipating front may bring increased windward showers to Kauai on Monday, potentially spreading to Oahu and Maui County on Tuesday.

Typical trade wind weather, with just a few windward showers, is then expected through late next week.

With a dry and stable air mass building over the state, the potential for critical fire weather behavior appears to be high on Sunday and Monday, especially when relative humidity reaches its minimum in the afternoon.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, primarily for leeward portions of the islands.