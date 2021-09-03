Red Flag Warning extended into Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will decrease slightly Saturday, then diminish further on Sunday, remaining light to moderate for most of next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas. Leeward areas may see increased afternoon clouds and showers after trade flow weakens.

Strong trade winds, combined with the Keetch- Byram Drought Index (KBDI) over 600 and low relative humidity, support continuation of the Red Flag Warning (RFW) for leeward areas of nearly all islands.

Winds are expected to ease a bit, but will be strong enough to warrant continuing the RFW through Saturday afternoon.

Relative humidity will rise and winds will weaken a bit overnight.

Expect lower relative humidities again Saturday afternoon during the heat of the day and expect winds to pick up again after sunrise, peaking during the afternoon hours.