HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited.

A transition period is expected late Monday through midweek as an upper disturbance approaches and moves in from the east.

Diminishing trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.

The Red Flag Warning has been extended through the day Monday.

Some clouds and showers will move in with the trades tonight, but will shift back to dry and stable by midday with the likelihood of reaching Red Flag conditions by afternoon.

Therefore, have extended the Red Flag Warning through Monday.

Winds will trend down by Monday night and the warning will not be necessary after that.