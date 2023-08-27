HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate and slightly unstable trades will bring locally heavy showers to windward and mauka zones through this evening.

A more stable flavor trades then takes over during the early week period followed by a breezy to locally strong trade wind pattern Wednesday and Thursday.

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will develop Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

An initially moist airmass on Wednesday will eventually give way to an influx of much drier air arriving from the east late Wednesday and Thursday.

Red Flag conditions characterized by sustained winds of 20 mph or greater and afternoon RH values below 45% will be possible on one or both days.