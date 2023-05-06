HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rare earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was detected to the east of Oahu and north of Molokai on Friday at around 4:29pm on May 5, 2023.

Although quakes are common on Hawaii Island (Big Island) due to the volcanic activity and size of the islands that bends the earths crust, quakes are rarely detected elsewhere over Hawaii.

According to the USGS, the 3.0 quake was a structural adjustment due to the weight of the Hawaiian Islands upon the earth’s crust, a common source of quakes near the Hawaiian Islands.

This particular quake has no relation to any volcanic activity.

What makes this quake notable is its location near Oahu and Molokai.

No tsunami alerts have been generated.