Rain, muggy weather is expected by New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and rainy weather is expected to develop late today and tonight as a surface trough is pulled north over the state.

As the trough moves through, our winds will switch from trades to southeasterly. Rainfall will become more spotty and showery later Friday behind the trough, but it will remain muggy.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

We will have scattered showers and a couple of stray thunderstorms to ring in the new year. A weak surface ridge will develop near the islands next week, keeping winds light and variable and leading to scattered showers, especially over island interiors each afternoon.