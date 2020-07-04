Rain could dampen the holiday across the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light to moderate east-southeast winds will continue through the holiday as a weak trough moves through.

A modest increase in moisture associated with this trough combined with a weak upper disturbance will be enough to support the showery conditions continuing.

Although most of the shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain locations, some leeward showers will be possible, especially where afternoon sea breezes develop.

A return of breezy trade winds and drier conditions is anticipated Sunday into next week.