Rain and trade winds will continue this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showery conditions will continue over the western end of the state this morning as the remnants of former Hurricane Linda begin to pull away from the state.

A return of breezy trade winds and drier air filling in from east to west is expected thereafter, which should remain in place into the second half of the week.

Trade winds may relax into the light to moderate range over the upcoming weekend as a trough approaches from the east.