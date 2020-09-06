PTWC: No tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake near Mindanao in the Philippines

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake happened near Mindanao in the Philippines.

It happened at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 Hawaii time. In the Philippines it was 11:24 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

