PTWC: No tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near the summit of Kilauea Volcano

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near the summit of Kilauea Volcano according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The earthquake happened around 5:46 a.m. Aug. 16.
