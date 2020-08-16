PTWC: No tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near the summit of Kilauea Volcano

Weather Blog

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
big-island-map-1-1_97583

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near the summit of Kilauea Volcano according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The earthquake happened around 5:46 a.m. Aug. 16.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories