Windy conditions will continue today and persist through Friday before weakening Saturday into Sunday. A relatively strong dome of high pressure centered north of the state is the culprit for this wind event that began last weekend and will continue through Friday. Today east-northeast to northeast moderate to strong trade winds will dominate the weather forecast. Expect sustained winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph in some areas. Tomorrow this wind event will peak with the strongest winds of the week across the state with sustained winds expected to be 25 mph to 35 mph with possible gusts 45 mph to 50 mph. In some areas that typically see higher winds, wind gusts over 50 mph are not out of the question.

The ground is still saturated from heavy rain that fell last week, as well as additional rain we are seeing during the overnight and morning hours this week. That means that downed trees and potentially downed powerlines are still possible.

This wind event has a history of downed tree branches, debris on roadways and a few landslides (and possibly rock falls).

Stay alert, especially if you are in an area that typically gets higher winds during these high trade wind events.

Winds will begin to weaken Thursday into Friday. Thursday they will still be relatively strong with wind speeds averaging 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts possibly near 40 mph. Friday expect slightly weaker sustained winds 15 mph to 25 mph along with possible wind gusts around 35 mph. Winds will weaken considerably Saturday as a cold front approaches the state, with sustained winds 10 mph to 15 mph and possible gusts of 25 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued the warnings and advisories listed below associated with this wind event. Keep in mind that the numbers below are from NWS and the numbers above are from Chevy Chevalier’s forecast, so they may differ slightly.

-HIGH WIND ADVISORY until 6:00 p.m. Thursday for winds 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts possibly over 50 mph.

-SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 6:00 p.m. Thursday for winds 20 kts to 30 kts and seas 10 ft to 15 ft.

-HIGH SURF ADVISORY until 6:00 p.m. Thursday for east-facing shores. Surf height will start at 8 ft to 12 ft rising to 10 ft to 14 ft during the day.

-GALE WARNING until 6:00 p.m. Thursday with winds 25 kts to 35 kts and seas 10 ft to 15 ft.