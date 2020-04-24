Potential tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific

An area of disturbed weather is festering in the Eastern Pacific Ocean well south of Baja, California.

This disturbance, Invest 90E, may become a tropical depression or storm by this weekend.

If it develops, this system is expected to slowly migrate toward the northwest, remaining far from land.

If it becomes a tropical depression, it would be the first April Eastern Pacific tropical depression on record.

It’s not forecast, but if it does manage to strengthen to a tropical storm, it would be named Amanda.

