Potential tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

An area of disturbed weather is festering in the Eastern Pacific Ocean well south of Baja, California.

This disturbance, Invest 90E, may become a tropical depression or storm by this weekend.

If it develops, this system is expected to slowly migrate toward the northwest, remaining far from land.

If it becomes a tropical depression, it would be the first April Eastern Pacific tropical depression on record.

It’s not forecast, but if it does manage to strengthen to a tropical storm, it would be named Amanda.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 77° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories