Potential thunderstorms for east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper level disturbance drifting through the region will produce showery trade wind weather through tonight with an uptick in showers expected this afternoon and evening.

Weather will begin to shift on Monday with winds becoming light and variable and a drier air mass moving in Monday night.

A land/sea breeze regime is expected through around midweek, with light trades possibly returning as early as Wednesday and becoming breezy on Friday.

Also, an increase in moisture is expected Thursday mainly across Maui county and the Big Island as a weak trough moves in from the east.