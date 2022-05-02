HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will decrease slightly by Tuesday but remain breezy through the rest of the week.

An upper trough will linger nearby through the end of the workweek, keeping our airmass unstable and maintaining the potential for locally heavy downpours.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the eastern end of the state through today. Drier trade wind weather is expected to return this coming weekend.