A tropical cyclone developed Tuesday in the Eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is now in charge of forecasting for Tropical Storm Calvin, the third named storm in the Eastern Pacific so far this year.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Tropical Storm Calvin will progress westward relatively quickly at around 16 mph. It will also increase in intensity to a category 1 hurricane by Thursday. It will gain strength into Friday with winds increasing to 90 mph.

Calvin will then run into cooler waters, which is, for now, a great protective area for Hawaii. Between Hawaii and where tropical cyclones usually form, there is a vast area of ocean that is below 80°F, which is usually the temperature conducive to tropical cyclone sustainment.

Calvin will then begin a weakening phase beginning Friday night, due to the cooler waters. By Monday morning, Calvin should cross the 140° and enter the Central Pacific, the first tropical cyclone to do so this hurricane season. Once Calvin crosses that line, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu will take over forecasting the storm.

As of Wednesday, most weather models are in fairly good agreement that Calvin will continue to weaken as it approaches Hawaii. Regardless of which type of storm it is, once it reaches Hawaii (it may be a tropical depression or remnant low by then), models indicate we will potentially have significant rain and an increase in winds. Timing is subject to change because this storm is still a week away from getting here, but for now it looks as if we may see rain from Calvin Tuesday night into Thursday next week.