HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 1100 PM HST.

IMPACTS: Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. At 754 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers redeveloping in the same areas along windward coastal areas extending north from around Waikane to Kahuku. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Punaluu, Hauula, Kaaawa, Laie, Waikane, Kahuku, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Malaekahana State Park and Turtle Bay.