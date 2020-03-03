Portions of Oahu under a flood advisory through 9:15p Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 915 PM HST.

At 621 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the eastern half of Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Expect rapidly rising water in local area streams and ponding on roadways.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Honolulu, Waimanalo, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Hawaii Kai, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Kahuku, Kalihi, Waiahole and Moanalua.