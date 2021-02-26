Portions of Hawaii Island and Maui County under a flash flood watch through late Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong and gusty trade winds will continue into early next week, while a trough aloft keeps the island atmosphere unstable. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with some occasional heavy downpours.

Increasing moisture near Maui and the Big Island will bring a more widespread threat of heavy windward showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Typical trade wind weather will continue through much of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and spreading into leeward communities from time to time.