HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm is on the move and it has brought a display of thunder and lighting, a rare occurrence of hail and on Friday, a funnel cloud was seen on the North Shore of Oahu.

KHON2 received images from people in the area of the funnel cloud showing it forming from the base of the clouds and attempting to reach the grounds. Sightings were reported to KHON2 shortly after 3 p.m.

The funnel cloud never reached the ground but the storm continued to make its presence noticeable, especially in Kauai.

A funnel cloud seen in the Haleiwa and Waialua area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Hawaii. (Susan Valle) A funnel cloud seen in the Haleiwa and Waialua area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Hawaii. (Susan Valle) A funnel cloud seen in the Haleiwa and Waialua area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Hawaii. (Susan Valle)







The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Kauai until 9 p.m. on Friday night as the storm dragged in heavy rain for the island.

At 3:45 p.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation warned the public to drive with caution on the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road.

Kauai #hitraffic #hiwx heavy rains over East Kauai are causing water to run across the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road. The road is not closed at the moment, but drive carefully and avoid the area if possible. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 1, 2023

The week before on Thursday, March 23, the storm brought a rare phenomenon overnight for residents on the Leeward Coast of Oahu.

Residents that morning were in disbelief when they noticed it was hailing shortly after 12 a.m. in the Nanakuli, Wahiawa and Moanalua areas.

