HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm is on the move and it has brought a display of thunder and lighting, a rare occurrence of hail and on Friday, a funnel cloud was seen on the North Shore of Oahu.
KHON2 received images from people in the area of the funnel cloud showing it forming from the base of the clouds and attempting to reach the grounds. Sightings were reported to KHON2 shortly after 3 p.m.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
The funnel cloud never reached the ground but the storm continued to make its presence noticeable, especially in Kauai.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Kauai until 9 p.m. on Friday night as the storm dragged in heavy rain for the island.
At 3:45 p.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation warned the public to drive with caution on the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road.
The week before on Thursday, March 23, the storm brought a rare phenomenon overnight for residents on the Leeward Coast of Oahu.
Residents that morning were in disbelief when they noticed it was hailing shortly after 12 a.m. in the Nanakuli, Wahiawa and Moanalua areas.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
To see KHON2’s first report of the weather phenomenon of hail on Oahu, click here.